A public memorial observance will be held in Dana Hamel’s honor at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere St., Richmond. Read Hamel’s obituary here.

I have attended many college graduations among my siblings, my children and my own. But one stands out among all the commencements as the most celebratory, the most excited and the largest turnout of family members. That was at then J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, now Reynolds Community College, in Richmond, some years ago.

Dana Hamel at the 50th anniversary celebration of the community college system in 2016. Courtesy of VCCS.

As I read the notice of Dr. Dana Hamel’s recent death I couldn’t help but recall that ceremony for students who would never have had the opportunity to attend college or who were the first in their families to become college graduates. The four-year institutions could not compare.

Dr. Hamel, the first chancellor and widely recognized as the father of the Virginia Community College System, led the initiation of this statewide system of colleges in 1964. Almost immediately 23 colleges, now with multiple branches across the commonwealth, became an educational force in Virginia.

I worked in higher education and for the system’s Richmond office. I don’t think anyone could dispute that what Dr. Hamel led at the instigation of Gov. Albertis Harrison with the support of the State Council of Higher Education has been more far-reaching than any educational undertaking by Virginia.

A campaign conducted by Dr. Hamel involved building support in the entire state with legislative financial backing to get the colleges built quickly. Including Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap to Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa, Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake and Northern Virginia Community College in six locations. Every area of Virginia became accessible to higher education that would allow continuing at four-year institutions or would lead to jobs in skills and technical training. I doubt there is a family in Virginia that hasn’t been touched by community colleges. Ours has.

Dr. Hamel, at 100 years of age, was no longer a familiar name even to those who work in the system or attend the colleges. However, all Virginians who have attended one of the colleges, whose life has been changed because they have attended or graduated from college or whose children have the expectation that they, like their parents, can attend college, should know of this man. Dr. Hamel turned out to be the perfect enthusiast and builder for the higher education Virginia and its economy enjoy today. His leadership with those of the many who worked on “the community college” initiation made possible one of the commonwealth’s most significant accomplishments ever.

Mountain Empire Community College, which opened in 1972, was the last of the state’s 23 community colleges to open. Courtesy of Brad Deel.