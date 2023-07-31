Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Virginia suit over skill games set for trial two and a half years after it was filed. — Virginia Mercury.
Abigail Spanberger tells Democrats she will run for governor. — Politico.
Health care:
Owner of pain clinics in Blacksburg and Christiansburg convicted of health care fraud. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Former RAM clinic still meeting health care needs. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).
Education:
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting after discussion of policies for treatment of transgender students, classroom displays. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Economy:
Bedford council signs off on land transfer for new hotel near D-Day Memorial. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Bedford board OKs rezoning, permit for wedding event venue near Smith Mountain Lake. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.