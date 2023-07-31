Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia suit over skill games set for trial two and a half years after it was filed. — Virginia Mercury.

Abigail Spanberger tells Democrats she will run for governor. — Politico.

Health care:

Owner of pain clinics in Blacksburg and Christiansburg convicted of health care fraud. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Former RAM clinic still meeting health care needs. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Education:

Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting after discussion of policies for treatment of transgender students, classroom displays. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Bedford council signs off on land transfer for new hotel near D-Day Memorial. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Bedford board OKs rezoning, permit for wedding event venue near Smith Mountain Lake. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

