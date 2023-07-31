Truckers playing skill games at Hermie Sadler's truck stop in Emporia. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia suit over skill games set for trial two and a half years after it was filed. — Virginia Mercury.

Abigail Spanberger tells Democrats she will run for governor. — Politico.

Health care:

Owner of pain clinics in Blacksburg and Christiansburg convicted of health care fraud. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Former RAM clinic still meeting health care needs. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Education:

Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting after discussion of policies for treatment of transgender students, classroom displays. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Bedford council signs off on land transfer for new hotel near D-Day Memorial. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Bedford board OKs rezoning, permit for wedding event venue near Smith Mountain Lake. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

