Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

AnswerNet virtual job fair set for Aug. 9

A virtual job fair to fill remote data service jobs will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9.

The jobs are with a Pennsylvania-based company, AnswerNet, which provides a variety of services to call centers and answering services.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has been working with AnswerNet to help with the company’s hiring project. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board, Virginia Employment Commission, Southwest Virginia Community College and Mountain Empire Community College have also assisted in the project.

The company is looking to hire inbound call center agents, outbound telesales agents, enterprise telecom architects, telecom analysts, junior graphic artists, marketing coordinators and licensed insurance agents.

A link to the job fair is at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xNOw2W. The link will be active beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 for preregistration.

Applicants may also apply through the AnswerNet website careers page: https://answernet.com/about/careers/.

Former Rep. Hurt joins health care data analytics company

Former U.S. Rep. Robert Hurt has joined 4C Digital Health, a health care data analytics company with offices in Richmond and Wilmington, Delaware, as general counsel.

Robert Hurt

Hurt, a Republican, represented Virginia’s 5th District from 2011 to 2017. After leaving Congress, Hurt was a vice president and founding director of Liberty University’s Center for Law and Government. In 2019, he became dean of Liberty’s Helms School of Government.

Prior to his time in Washington, he served in the Virginia State Senate and the House of Delegates.

Clean Valley Council hosts pollinator garden tours

The Clean Valley Council is hosting guided visits to Roanoke-area pollinator gardens in August.

All tours will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The programs are for all ages and are free, and attendees are welcome to sign up for one or more days.

Aug. 7: Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden

Aug. 8: Kiwanis Nature Park at Lower Horton Park

Aug. 9: Brown Robertson Park/Lick Run Farm

Aug. 10: Mountain View Community Garden

Aug. 11: Washington Park

Preregistration is required. Visit https://www.cleanvalley.org/get-involved for more details and to reserve a spot.

Youngkin announces board appointments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced additional appointments to state boards and councils, including several residents of Southwest and Southside.

Board of Housing and Community Development: Scott Stosser of Blacksburg, senior vice president of construction, SAS Builders.

Maternal Mortality Review Team: Angela Greene of Lexington, chief of police, city of Lexington.

Virginia Fire Services Board: William “Billy” Hanks of Christiansburg, chief, Christiansburg Fire & EMS.

Aerospace Advisory Council: Tombo Jones of Blacksburg, director of Virginia Tech’s Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership.