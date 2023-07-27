Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Board of supervisors approves amendment placing a cap on approved solar panels in Henry County. — WSET-TV.

Dominion gets approval to charge customers again for carbon market participation. — Virginia Mercury.

Danville leaders not worried about possible nearby casino in N.C. They were betting on it. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Politics:

West Virginia governor joins lawmakers urging for Mountain Valley Pipeline completion. — WDTV-TV.

Culture:

Ambitious new Roanoke in-river park to get public look. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

