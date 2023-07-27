A Dominion Energy solar farm in Powhatan County. Courtesy of Dominion Energy.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Board of supervisors approves amendment placing a cap on approved solar panels in Henry County. — WSET-TV.

Dominion gets approval to charge customers again for carbon market participation. — Virginia Mercury.

Danville leaders not worried about possible nearby casino in N.C. They were betting on it. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Politics:

West Virginia governor joins lawmakers urging for Mountain Valley Pipeline completion. — WDTV-TV.

Culture:

Ambitious new Roanoke in-river park to get public look. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

