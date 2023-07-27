Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Coming soon: A free weekly events newsletter. You can sign up here.

July 27: ‘Now We Stand Outcast’ opens at Blue Ridge Institute and Museum

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum in Ferrum on Thursday will open a new exhibit, “Now We Stand Outcast,” featuring the paintings of Chris DeMaria of Floyd.

DeMaria’s art focuses on the American working class in Appalachia. This collection features portraits from 2017-2023 of random people found on social media and the rural landscapes of West Virginia and Virginia.

The exhibit will run until Sept. 30 and may be visited during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

* * *

June 28: Tickets on sale for 49 Winchester in Rocky Mount

Tickets go on sale Friday for three nights of 49 Winchester at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount.

The Russell County ensemble will bring its brand of alt-country, rock and roll and Appalachian folk to Rocky Mount on Dec. 29, 30 and 31, with a different opener each night: Brennan Edwards on Dec. 29, Magnolia Boulevard on Dec. 30 and Wayne Graham on Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $42 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at harvester-music.com. Three-day passes will also be available.

* * *

July 28-30: Mary Draper Ingles Festival

Colonial interpreters, dancers, musicians and history experts will highlight this year’s Mary Draper Ingles Festival this weekend in Radford and Pulaski County.

The annual festival shares the story of the capture, escape and return journey of one of Virginia’s most famous colonial figures and allows visitors to tour her family’s farm and tavern and the ferry her family operated for more than a century.

Headlining Saturday’s literary activities will be award-winning Southern writer Sharyn McCrumb, best known for her Appalachian “Ballad” novels, including the New York Times bestseller “She Walks These Hills,” and Eve Watters, a storyteller and musician who will discuss Irish culture as well as tell stories of the Shawnee nation, one of the indigenous tribes that

periodically inhabited Southwest Virginia.

For an event schedule, go to www.glencoemansion.org or call 540-731-5031.

* * *

July 29: Made in SWVA marketplace

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon will host artisans for demonstrations and displays on Saturday.

Made in SWVA will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature artisans from Southwest Virginia’s 19 counties and four cities who design hand-crafted items for sale around the region.

Special guests will include Linda Skeens, a Southwest Virginia resident who made national headlines for her blue-ribbon cooking and who is releasing her first cookbook. The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts will provide several demonstrations in guitar-making, soap/bath bomb creation and letterpress.

* * *

July 29: John R. Miller and Caleb Caudle at Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting singer-songwriters John R. Miller and Caleb Caudle for an evening of music at 7 p.m. Saturday in the outdoor amphitheater.

The Music Center is at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax.

Miller is a guitarist, singer and songwriter who toured extensively with the bands The Fox Hunt and Prison Book Club, and was a sideman with the Hackensaw Boys, William Matheny and Locust Honey, before forming his own band. His latest recording on Rounder Records, “Depreciated,” was released in July 2021.

Caudle, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, opens the show. His latest album, “Forsythia,” was recorded at the legendary Cash Cabin Studio and produced by John Carter Cash.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available online or can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

* * *

Aug. 1: Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

The 30th annual Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Salem Stadium.

The event will include performances by the Troopers of Casper, Wyoming; the Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wisconsin; the Seattle Cascades of Seattle; the Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin; and the Carolina Crown of Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Tickets range from $20 to $35 in advance, not including fees. Ticket prices will increase by $5 on the day of the event. Tickets and more information are available online.

* * *

Aug. 1: Free screening of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

In honor of Henrietta Lacks’ birthday, the Halifax County Department of Tourism, The Prizery and the Halifax County Chapter of the NAACP will host a free screening of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” on Aug. 1.

The 2017 film was adapted from the bestselling book of the same name by Rebecca Skloot. It recounts the true story of Lacks, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in the 1950s. Her cancer cells, known as HeLa, became the foundation for groundbreaking medical research and changed the trajectory of cancer treatment. Lacks spent much of her life in the Clover community of Halifax County and is buried there in the family cemetery.

The free screening will take place at The Prizery at 700 Bruce St. in South Boston. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the movie will begin at 5:30 p.m.