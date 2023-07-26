Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

UVa leaders float tracking professors’ political donations. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Tuition to be more expensive at Virginia’s community colleges. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Sen. Warner introduces raceway legislation. — WDBJ-TV.

Public safety:

Harmful Smith Mountain Lake algal blooms wane, but swim advisory remains in Blackwater arm. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Ceramic Tubular Products to relocate to Seneca Commerce Park in Campbell County. — WSET-TV.

Tyson Foods looks to hire additional employees as opening nears in Pittsylvania County. — WDBJ-TV.

Richmond judge signs off on second casino vote. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.