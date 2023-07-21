Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Public safety:

Interim Roanoke police chief reports decrease in shootings, gang involvement. — WDBJ-TV.

Politics:

Bid to add more long-distance flights at Reagan National fails. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Youngkin makes final budget push with strong revenue report. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

West Virginia lawmakers urge for work to continue on Mountain Valley Pipeline. — WVVA-TV.

Health:

Virginia’s 2023 rabies numbers are looking normal. — Virginia Mercury.

Sports:

ACC’s Phillips a defendant in 2 Northwestern football hazing lawsuits. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

