Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

2023 Cumberland Forest Community Fund award recipients announced

Ten outdoors-based economic and community development projects across Southwest Virginia have been awarded a total of $140,000 through the Cumberland Forest Community Fund.

The annual awards support development in seven localities: Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties and the city of Norton. The grant program is funded by The Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership and administered by administered by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s recipients,” Nick Procter, community outreach coordinator with The Nature Conservancy, said in a news release announcing the grants. “The quality of awarded projects is a testament to the creative, thoughtful commitment that our communities have in solving unique challenges in Southwest Virginia. Each of the projects demonstrates the Fund’s triple bottom line: community, nature, and economy.”

In 2022, the first round of grants provided funding for 10 projects throughout the region. The second round of funding launched in January, and projects were selected through a competitive process that solicited proposals from nonprofits and communities.

The 2023 grant recipients:

Friends of Southwest Virginia: $19,000 for the Tyler Flanary pump track and skate park, which will provide an opportunity to connect enthusiasts to the world-class mountain biking resources of the region, as well as host events in Big Stone Gap.

RAMP accepting application for fall cohort through Aug. 13

The Roanoke-based Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program, or RAMP, is accepting applications through Aug. 13 for its fall cohort, which will be geared toward health and life science companies.

Companies that are chosen for the cohort will receive $20,000 in equity-free funding, as well as 12 weeks of courses, ongoing mentoring, office space and memberships in industry organizations.

More information and application materials are online.

The Montgomery County/Radford/Floyd County branch of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County will host a series of candidate forums this summer and fall.

Candidates for each office are invited to participate. Forums will be held on Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m. Voters, residents and community organizations are invited to attend.

Forums will be held on the following days:

Aug. 24 at the Lyric Theatre: House of Delegates Districts 41 and 42, Senate Districts 4 and 5.

Sept. 7 at the Montgomery County Government Building: Montgomery County School Board.

Sept. 14 at the Montgomery County Government Building: Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

Sept. 21 at the Montgomery County Government Building: Montgomery County clerk of court, treasurer, commissioner of revenue.

Sept. 28 at the Montgomery County Government Building: Montgomery County commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff.

Oct. 5 at the Blacksburg Municipal Building: Blacksburg Town Council.

Oct. 12 at Christiansburg Town Hall: Christiansburg Town Council.

For more information about the forums, visit www.mrfnaacp.org or my.lwv.org.