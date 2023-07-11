Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Education:
Roanoke school officials, city planners debating new Preston Park Elementary location. — The Roanoke Times.
Health care:
Virginia’s mental health hotline one year later. — Virginia Mercury.
Back-to-school vaccine clinics planned throughout Southwest Virginia. — WJHL-TV.
Culture:
Virginia Highlands Festival keeps focus on arts with local flavor. — Kingsport Times News.
“Small but impactful”: One Amherst County museum shines a light on forgotten history. — WSET-TV.
Politics:
Roanoke County supervisor candidate McCracken: Christians being ostracized. — The Roanoke Times.
Martinsville and Henry County to host special joint meeting to determine revenue agreement. — WDBJ-TV.
Economy:
Wise restaurant using robot server to help with staffing issues. — WCYB-TV.
Weather:
For weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.