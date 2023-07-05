Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Saunders Volunteer Fire Department in Bedford County says it doesn’t have enough volunteers, asks county for career firefighters. — WSET-TV.
Education:
Questions remain after Virginia Press Association investigates student winner of its top journalism award. — Poynter Institute.
Economy:
Cameo Theatre in downtown Bristol is for sale, one of 15 oldest in Virginia. — WCYB-TV.
Environment:
Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, endangering cattle herds. — Virginia Mercury.
Health care
New health director named for Mount Rogers Health District. — The Galax Gazette.
Want more health care news? There’s no full-time health care reporter in this part of Virginia. You can help us fund one.
Weather:
For weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.