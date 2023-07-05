Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Saunders Volunteer Fire Department in Bedford County says it doesn’t have enough volunteers, asks county for career firefighters. — WSET-TV.

Education:

Questions remain after Virginia Press Association investigates student winner of its top journalism award. — Poynter Institute.

Economy:

Cameo Theatre in downtown Bristol is for sale, one of 15 oldest in Virginia. — WCYB-TV.

Environment:

Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, endangering cattle herds. — Virginia Mercury.

Health care

New health director named for Mount Rogers Health District. — The Galax Gazette.

Weather:

