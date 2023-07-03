Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Ousted Lynchburg registrar sues two members of city’s electoral board. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. (See our background stories: “Lynchburg Electoral Board ousts registrar in what Democrats say is political move” and “Amid controversy, Lynchburg Electoral Board hires new registrar.”)

Pittsylvania County electoral board sets about replacing registrar. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Railroads sue to block Virginia broadband bill; bill’s sponsors were state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt County– Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia. — Virginia Mercury.

Bedford County supervisors support business-class hotel near D-Day Memorial. — Lynchburg News & Advance.

Health care:

Bedford council approves permit for new crisis center facility. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Economy:

Virginia’s May sports wagering exceeds $400M. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Bristol Casino serves 1.2 million in its first year. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Weather:

