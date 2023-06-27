Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Virginia to receive $1.5 billion in federal grants to build out broadband. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Solar developers ask regulators to suspend Dominion interconnection rules. — Virginia Mercury.

Dominion eyes small-scale solar projects in Halifax. — The Gazette-Virginian.

Health care:

More patients in crisis falling through cracks of state psychiatric commitment system. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

New Campbell superintendent says division will stay ‘focused on the basics’ ahead of official start. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Culture:

Organizations hold town hall on homelessness in Roanoke region. — WDBJ-TV.

Buckingham’s oldest Black church is being preserved. — The Farmville Herald.

Weather:

