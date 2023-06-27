Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Free business plan help offered in Campbell County

Campbell County entrepreneurs who need help navigating the startup process can sign up for a free class offered Wednesday by the Small Business Development Center-Lynchburg Region.

The class will guide participants through creating a business plan using the Business Model Canvas, a one-page document containing sections that represent different fundamental elements of a business, and will provide a start toward applying for the $5,000 Start Small Campbell Grant offered by the Campbell County Department of Economic Development.

The class will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Timbrook Library. Register online.

* * *

Forest church hosts free ‘Aging in Your Community’ public forum

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Forest is hosting the second in a continuing series of Aging in Your Community public forums at 10 a.m. July 11 in the church’s parish hall.

Sarah Bidwell, owner of Wills on Wheels in Martinsville, will present a talk on “The Five W’s of Estate Planning: Who; What; Where; When; Why” and provide guidance on the completion of estate planning documents.



The church is at 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. The event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. For more information please contact the St. Stephen’s Parish Office at ststephensforest@mail.com or 434-525-5511.

* * *

Program that provides musical instruments for students plans stop in Roanoke

The Feel Good Tour, an initiative to collect and refurbish musical instruments for students, will be in Roanoke on Wednesday.

The tour was started in 2005 during the Katrina disaster and has given away more than 850 instruments to schools in Louisiana, West Virginia, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky and Virginia, according to a news release.

The tour will be set up in the lobby of the Grandin Theatre at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheFeelGoodTour/.

* * *

Dickenson IDA gets $30,000 grant to help with site development

The Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority has received a grant of up to $30,000 to help with site development on a property in Clintwood.

The grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority also will be used for the construction of a permanent entrance at the so called “Green Lot” site adjacent to Clintwood Lumber, according to a news release about the grant.

VCEDA already has provided $360,000 in loans to help with site acquisition and development, and last year it approved a $50,000 grant to pay for a feasibility study to help market the lot and a second property owned by the IDA, the release said.

The IDA plans to work with the town of Clintwood to provide space at the Green Lot for a farmers market and food trucks while development of the property is explored, the release said.