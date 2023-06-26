Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia:

Economy:

Mountain Valley Pipeline gets final permit needed to resume construction. — The Roanoke Times.

Franklin County supervisors propose developing 80-acre property in Ferrum. — The Roanoke Times.

Russian hackers expose information of 2.5 million Genworth customers. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Economic need for Mountain Valley Pipeline questioned. — Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Health care:

Survey: Virginia health care workers increasingly confident about telehealth use. — Virginia Mercury.

Politics:

As Congress takes up defense spending, Virginia delegation steps forward. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Education:

Randolph College group looks to bridge the gap with local summer research on ticks. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Weather:

For weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.