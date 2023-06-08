Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free.

* * *

June 9-10: Green Film Festival in Roanoke

The Clean Valley Council hosts its annual Green Film Festival this weekend in Roanoke.

All screenings are free and open to the public. This year’s festival features three separate events with topics that include water and plastic pollution, solid waste, and climate:

June 9, 7:30 p.m.: “Eating Our Way to Extinction” is a feature documentary that tackles how the food industry impacts our environment. Parental guidance suggested. Screening is at Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. S.W.

​​June 10, 2-5 p.m.: Disney/Pixar’s “Wall-E” is set in the distant future where a small waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will decide the fate of humanity. “Microplastic Madness” is about 56 Brooklyn fifth graders who take action on plastic pollution. Screenings at Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road.

June 10, 7:30 p.m.: “Aghbalou: The Source of Water” combines a local story of struggle with a global call to action against the growing challenge of sustaining water supplies in the face of an increasingly hostile climate. “Lost Rivers” explores the hidden river networks of cities including London, Montreal, Toronto and Seoul. Screenings at Grace Covenant Church Roanoke, 756 Peters Creek Road.

* * *

June 9-11: Pearisburg Festival in the Park

The Pearisburg Festival in the Park celebrates its 38th anniversary this weekend with carnival rides, live entertainment, a car show, food vendors and crafters.

Events kick off at 6 p.m. Friday and run all day Saturday, culminating in a fireworks display. A shuttle service will be offered between the parking area at the courthouse and the Pearisburg Community Center.

For more information and a full list of events and information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PearisburgFestivalinthePark

* * *

June 10: Watchhouse, Alexa Rose at Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) and Alexa Rose for an evening of roots-based singer-songwriter and Americana music at 7 p.m., June 10 in the outdoor amphitheater.

The Music Center is at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, sides and beverages for purchase during the concert.

* * *

June 10: Daylily show and sale

The Blue Ridge Area Daylily Society will hold its annual daylily show and sale at 9 a.m. June 10.

The event will offer for sale daylilies and other plants grown by members of the group and will display the wide variety of blooms from plants grown by members.

The sale will be held at the Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave. S.W. in Roanoke.

* * *

June 10: BOCO WILD outdoor recreation expo

Botetourt County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will present BOCO WILD, a expo of outdoor recreation in the Botetourt area, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buchanan Town Park.

The event, previously known as the Botetourt Fishing Carnival, is free and open to the public. It will showcase an array of outdoor topics, including fishing instruction, hunting safety, boating education, river activities, rock climbing and more.

The first 300 youth participants, ages 15 and under, to check in at the event will receive a

free T-shirt and lunch.

* * *

June 10: Library hosts Ride and Read festival in Roanoke

The Roanoke Public Libraries will be holding its annual Ride and Read festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the Williamson Road Branch Library.

Much like a “touch a truck” event, Ride and Read is a unique and interactive event that allows children to see, touch and safely explore their favorite big trucks, vehicles and heavy machinery, and then go home with brand-new books to keep.

This year’s event features vehicles from first responders, local businesses and food trucks

providing free food.

Ride and Read is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sheila Umberger, director of libraries, at 540-853-2475 or sheila.umberger@roanokeva.gov.

* * *

June 10: Ballou Beach Bash in Danville

Danville Parks and Recreation host the Ballou Beach Bash on from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Ballou Park.

This outdoor event will feature a concert from The Castaways, who perform a mix of beach, soul and rock. Admission is free, although food trucks will be selling items for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating for the event.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside Ballou Recreation Center.

* * *

June 15 and beyond: Shelton & Williams at the Crooked Road’s 3rd Thursday Cultural Series

The Crooked Road’s 3rd Thursday Cultural Series kicks off its summer season June 15 when artist-in-residence Johnny Williams is joined by Jeanette Williams and Jay Shelton for a bluegrass concert by Shelton & Williams.

This free event series encompasses various aspects of traditional heritage music and related cultural influences including dance. All events are free to the public, begin at 6:30 p.m. and are presented at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace, located at Exit 14 in Abingdon.

Other upcoming shows:

July 20: Tyler Hughes returns for a square dance.

Aug. 17: Warren Doyle will call a contra dance.

* * *