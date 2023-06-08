Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Culture:

FloydFest co-founder and event “part ways.” — The Roanoke Times.

Farmville playground almost set to reopen, splash pad coming. — The Farmville Herald.

Education:

Virginia Highlands CC resumes work on tech center, fundraising. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Public safety:

Richmond graduation mass shooting: Complete coverage. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Bribery conviction upheld for Mecklenburg man who offered town $500 to back gaming machines. — Virginia Mercury.

Politics:

Air Board votes to pull Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Questions swirl at ABC over store thefts and high-ranking officials being put on leave. — Virginia Mercury.

Firm hired to conduct air quality testing at Bristol landfill. — WCYB-TV.

Economy:

Roanoke started a land bank in 2019. It’s just now getting off the ground. — Roanoke Rambler.

Cap proposed on solar land in Mecklenburg. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Health:

Recent panel discusses the crisis in health care facing Southside. — Chatham Star Tribune.

Harmful algal bloom advisory issued for part of Smith Mountain Lake. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.