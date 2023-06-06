Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

After Buckingham, more Virginia registrars find themselves on chopping block. — Virginia Mercury.

LLCs are big donors to Democrats as well as Republicans in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Roanoke council adds youth curfew changes to agenda during meeting, approves them. — The Roanoke Times.

Public safety:

F-16 pilot sent to intercept Cessna saw its pilot slumped over before it crashed in Augusta County, killing all 4 aboard. — The Washington Post.

Culture:

Augusta County native Will Coyner’s drawings featured in “Spider-Verse” movie. — The (Waynesboro) News Virginian.

Sports:

Ironman athletes swim, bike and run across the Roanoke Valley. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.