Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Politics:
After Buckingham, more Virginia registrars find themselves on chopping block. — Virginia Mercury.
LLCs are big donors to Democrats as well as Republicans in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Roanoke council adds youth curfew changes to agenda during meeting, approves them. — The Roanoke Times.
Public safety:
F-16 pilot sent to intercept Cessna saw its pilot slumped over before it crashed in Augusta County, killing all 4 aboard. — The Washington Post.
Culture:
Augusta County native Will Coyner’s drawings featured in “Spider-Verse” movie. — The (Waynesboro) News Virginian.
Sports:
Ironman athletes swim, bike and run across the Roanoke Valley. — The Roanoke Times.
Weather:
