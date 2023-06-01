Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Youngkin sending 100 National Guard troops to border to aid Texas. — Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia Mercury.

Among Viriginia House members, Republicans Cline, Good and Griffith and Democrats Connolly and Scott vote against debt ceiling bill; Republican Wittman and Democrats Beyer, McClellan, Spanberger and Wexton vote for it. — The Washington Post.

Gold mining decision looms as Buckingham commission sets date. — The Farmville Herald.

Sports:

USA Cycling announces Amateur Road National Championships courses in Roanoke, Franklin County. — The Roanoke Times.

Economy:

Virginia ABC officials say they’ve “automated” liquor lotteries to prevent future errors. — Virginia Mercury.

Roanoke Valley homelessness count reflects highest annual increase since 2007. — Roanoke Rambler.

Weather:

