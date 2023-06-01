Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free.

June 1 and beyond: Food Truck Thursdays at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a new event, Food Truck Thursdays, at Green Hill Park this summer on the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first Food Truck Thursday on June 1 will feature the following vendors:

Buddy’s BBQ

Charlee Tropical Italian Ice

Empanada Nirvana

L.A.’s Wings & Things

RC Food Truck

Star City Sweet Treats

Food Truck Thursdays will also take place on July 6 and Aug, 3 at Green Hill Park. Click here for more information about the event series.

* * *

June 2: International House of Ninja in Roanoke

International House of Ninja will perform at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke from 5 to 9 p.m. June 2.

The group is based in New York City, and its performers and dancers are among the world’s most celebrated in Ballroom, which originated in the Black and Latino LGBTQ+ community and created a unique dance and fashion tradition.

The event in Roanoke is part of a five-day fundraiser that runs June 1-5 for the Roanoke Diversity Center celebrating Gay Pride month.

Tickets for the Ball with International House of Ninja and Fashionista Roanoke are at the Taubman Museum website, https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/house-of-ninja/

* * *

June 2 and beyond: Second Wind kicks off SML Pavilion summer concert series

The Smith Mountain Lake Pavilion’s inaugural summer concert series kicks off June 2 with music from Second Wind.

Concerts are from 6 to 10 p.m. on select Fridays. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at smlpavilion.com or at the door.

Upcoming concert dates:

June 16: Tate Tuck

June 30: Southern Shine

July 7: Frequency Rocks

July 21: Island Time Band

Aug. 4: Wind River

Aug. 18: Christian Quesenberry

* * *

June 3: Beartree Lake Kids Fishing Day

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will host a Kids Fishing Day event from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 at Beartree Lake in Washington County.

The event is open to children ages 3 to 15 and the lake will be stocked with trout in advance. The lake will be closed to fishing on June 2, the day before the event.

Fishing is free at the event, but state game laws for the Youth Fisheries Program apply. Children are allowed to catch and keep three trout, a minimum of 7 inches or longer, and should bring their own poles and fishing supplies. Only one pole per person is allowed. A parent or adult guardian must accompany all children. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day. It is anticipated that approximately 10 trophy fish will be included in the stocking.

June 2-4 is Virginia DWR free fishing days, so both kids and adults can stay through the afternoon and fish. For more information on free fishing days and tips for getting started fishing visit the Virginia DWR website.

For more information, contact the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj or follow it on Twitter (https://twitter.com/GWJNF) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GWJNF).

* * *

June 3: Artisan Saturday at Roanoke County’s Explore Park

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host Artisan Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3.

The day will include demonstrations from Explore Park gift shop artisans who create items such as fused glass, pottery, ink art, plein air paintings, fiber art, wood turning and handmade jewelry. Click here to view the full list of artisan vendors for June 3.

Bo and Becky Bolinsky from Fair Acres Alpaca Farm will provide spinning wheel and hand-knitting demonstrations throughout the day. Twin Creeks Brewpub will host a Kid Created Craft Fair on the brewpub lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Marc Baskind will perform live music in the Visitor Center plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twin Creeks Brewpub will be open from noon to 9 p.m., Treetop Quest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the T-Rex Trail from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another Artisan Saturday event series will take place Sept. 9 at Explore Park. For more information, call 540-427-1800 or visit https://www.roanokecountyparks.com.

* * *

June 3: Scythian, Cabin Creek Boys at Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Scythian and The Cabin Creek Boys for an evening of Celtic-influenced Americana and old-time music at 7 p.m. June 3.

The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax.

The concert is sponsored by Galax City Tourism.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Children 12 and younger are free. Advance tickets are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, sides and beverages for purchase during the concert.

For additional information, call 866-308-2773, ext. 214.

* * *

June 3 and beyond: Abby Bryant & The Echoes and more at The Dog Bowl

Abby Bryant & The Echoes will bring Southern rock and soul to The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke on June 3.

The show is part of this year’s 5PTS Outdoors music series:

June 3: Abby Bryant & The Echoes with Runaway Grooms

July 1: LITZ + The Kind Thieves

Aug. 12: Bumpin Uglies with Lazy Man Dub Band

Tickets are $15 and are available online and at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

The Dog Bowl is located between the Roanoke River Greenway and Black Dog Salvage. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 5:45. Food trucks will be on site. Leashed dogs are allowed. No outside food, beverages, weapons, pop-up tents or umbrellas.

* * *

June 8 and beyond: Floyd Small Town Summer event series

The town of Floyd’s sixth-annual Floyd Small Town Summer concert and movie series kicks off June 8 with a free concert by DaShawn Hickman and Victoria Victoria at Warren G Lineberry Park.

Hickman is known as one of the foremost contemporary practitioners of Sacred Steel, a blues-gospel tradition dating back to the 1930s. Victoria Victoria is a North Carolina vocalist who leans into stacked harmonies and entrancing melodies. Both ensembles will be joined by Charlie Hunter, a guitarist and producer from Greensboro, North Carolina.

All events in the series are free and open to the public. Gates will be open starting at 6 p.m. Movies will begin when the sun goes down, and other times for music and other activities will be listed at floydsmalltownsummer.com.

The Floyd Small Town Summer series will take place on alternating Thursdays through the end of August:

June 22: Lenny Marcus & The Big Easy, The Revelers

July 6: Jackson Cunningham & Nobody’s Business, Lonesome River Band; “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

July 20: Beleza, Bio Ritmo (supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts)

Aug. 3: End of Summer Celebration: Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, The Sol Roots Band; “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Aug. 17: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Aug. 31: Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers, JP Harris

* * *