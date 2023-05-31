Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

CNX Resources to expand in Richlands

A natural gas company with operations in Buchanan, Tazewell and Russell counties will relocate and expand its Virginia headquarters in Tazewell County rather than relocating elsewhere, retaining 67 jobs and creating eight new full-time jobs, officials said.

Pittsburgh-based CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will move from its current leased location at Claypool Hill to the Richlands Professional Building.

The deal is helped by a $900,000 loan, which closed Friday, from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority, according to a VCEDA news release.

The IDA will pay $500,000 for about 121 acres of land near Tazewell High School from CNX Resources to use for future economic development and will make $400,000 available to CNX for renovations at the Richlands building, the news release said.

“CNX Resources has long been an important part of Southwest Virginia, providing high paying jobs, paying severance taxes which in turn assists additional economic development in the region and assisting in the support of various community projects,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA’s executive director/general counsel, said in the release. Severance taxes are taxes imposed on the extraction of natural gas and oil.

CNX Resources, which the news release said is the largest natural-gas producer in Virginia, considered West Virginia and elsewhere in Virginia for its expanded headquarters before deciding on Richlands. The move is expected to be complete in the first quarter of next year.

“Not only does this agreement assist CNX Resources in its Virginia operations expansion plans, but at the same time, it will help two towns — Tazewell and Richlands — in our operational footprint,” CNX Resources Vice President of Virginia Operations Brian Green said in the release. “The professional building we will be moving into has long been a staple in Richlands and we look forward to being able to bring it back to what it was historically in the community. Additionally, through the Tazewell property purchase by the IDA, we are excited about the possibilities it provides to Tazewell for additional economic development.”

* * *

Harvester to host Gatlin Brothers, Glenn Miller Orchestra

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added two shows to its 2023 concert lineup.

The Gatlin Brothers will perform Sept. 17 and the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra on April 26. Both shows are at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at harvester-music.com. Tickets start at $57 for the Gatlin Brothers and at $37 for the orchestra.

* * *

Wytheville CC offers free summer camps for teens

Wytheville Community College’s Talent Search program is offering two free summer camps in

June for middle and high school students who live in Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Marion, Smyth

and Wythe counties.

The “Say it with Music” two-day camp will be held at Wytheville Community College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4 p.m. June 5-6. Students will write and record their own song and film a music video. The camp is open to grades six through 12 and includes transportation, breakfast and lunch.

Students entering grades eight, nine and 10 in the 2023-2024 school year who are considering going into a medical field can participate in the two-day overnight Medical Exploration Camp on June 15-16. Students will spend the first day at Virginia Tech and will spend the night in a dorm on the Blacksburg campus. On the second day, they will tour Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Space is limited for the two camps. To participate in either camp, call the Talent Search program at 276-223-4790.