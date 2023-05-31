Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Amtrak ridership increases in Virginia. — The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.

After legislative limbo, $6M in federal funding for Virginia farmers and food banks released. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia to ease degree requirements for state jobs. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Politics:

Appalachian Power to face new regulatory system. — Virginia Mercury.

“Unborn sanctuary” ordinance debated in Grayson County. — Galax Gazette.

Dems try to strip pipeline permits; Good accuses Speaker of “surrender.” — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Culture:

Virginia bags biggest spring turkey harvest ever. — Virginia Mercury.

Sports:

Roanoke College AD job “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Pulaski County grad Curtis Campbell. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

