Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free.

* * *

May 26: Tickets on sale for August Harvester shows by Dustbowl Revival, Chatham Rabbits

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome two roots music ensembles during the same week in August. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday.

Dustbowl Revival, whose sound has always been about pushing the boundaries of American roots music, will perform at the Harvester on at 8 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets start at $27.

Chatham Rabbits, the husband-and-wife duo of Sarah and Austin McCombie, will perform their rustic, minimalistic arrangements at 8 p.m. Aug. 10. Tickets start at $22, and tickets from the show that was previously scheduled in February will be honored.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at harvester-music.com.

* * *

May 27: Rhonda Vincent headlines festival in Big Stone Gap

Grammy award-winning artist Rhonda Vincent, who was crowned the New Queen of Bluegrass by The Wall Street Journal and recently won IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, will headline the the Gathering in the Gap Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park on May 27. This year’s festival coincides with the park’s 75th anniversary.

Also featured on the main stage are cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar and the Stillhouse Junkies, the IBMA Momentum Band of the Year.

In addition to the main stage performances, Gathering in the Gap will include a dedication ceremony for the Southwest Virginia Walk of Fame, a songwriting competition, musical competitions, music jams, a book signing with New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani (prior registration required), a children’s area, a beer and wine garden, vendors, and a quilt show.

For additional information and to purchase festival tickets, go to gatheringinthegap.org, call 276-523-1322 or stop by Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park during regular operating hours.

* * *

May 27: Junior Jamboree and Donut Dash in Pearisburg

The Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club will host the Junior Jamboree from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 at the Pearisburg Community Center, 1410 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg.

The event will include a Donut Dash beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the basketball courts. Participants will stroll along the park trail with doughnut stops along the way, making their way to the pavilion where gourmet donuts and coffee will await. Tickets are $5 for children, $15 for adults and $40 for a family pack of two adult tickets and up to four child tickets. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds from the Donut Dash will help fund future community service projects through PJWC. Buy tickets online or at the event.

At 11 a.m., artists, crafters and food trucks will be set up on the lawn and in the gym of the community center.

Admission to the Junior Jamboree is free and open to the public.

To learn more, email Heather Dunn at hrdunn25@gmail.com with Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club. To learn more about the Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club, visit its Facebook page.

* * *

May 27: Lonesome River Band, Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small at Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting the Lonesome River Band and Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small for an evening of bluegrass and old-time music at 7 p.m. May 27 in the outdoor amphitheater.

The music center is at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Advance tickets are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, sides and beverages for purchase during the concert.

For more information, call 866-308-2773, ext. 214.

* * *

May 27: Memorial weekend display at Salem Museum

On Saturday, May 27 from 10 am to 4 pm, experience a unique display of military uniforms and Fallen Soldier Battle Crosses. The display will represent almost every major conflict in American history from the Revolutionary War through Operation Inherent Resolve. The display will be set up on the grounds of the Salem Museum and is presented by the 24th Virginia Infantry Living Historians, who will be onsite to answer questions. This event is free and open to the public.

Traditionally, in conflicts past, the spot where a soldier or a marine fell in battle was marked by a helmet placed on a rifle with its bayonet thrust into the ground. This marker was a powerful symbol of respect, but also of courage, sacrifice and loss.

Our current day military rarely has the need to mark the locations of the fallen. Instead, the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross is often displayed at memorial services that are held after a battle. The Fallen Soldier Battle Cross combines the helmet, rifle, and boots of each fallen comrade as part of a visual tribute.

* * *

May 28 and beyond: Mountain Lake Lodge kicks off Mountain Music Series with Ash Devine

Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake Lodge kicks off its summer Mountain Music Series on May 28 with singer-songwriter Ash Devine.

The music series will run from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20.

June 4: Kris Hale

June 11: Indian Run String Band

June 18: Kat Mills

June 25: Victor Lawson Blues Band

July 2: Mike Mitchell

July 9: The Woogeemen

July 16: Ball & Chain

July 23: Mike Mitchell

July 30: Velvet Spruce

Aug. 6: The Poor Boys

Aug. 13: Fats Holler

Aug. 20: Kat Mills

* * *

May 29: Field of Honor dedication at Glencoe Mansion

Radford Noon Rotary will host a dedication of the Field of Honor on the grounds of Glencoe Mansion at 2 p.m. May 29.

The event will be the official start of the Field of Honor display of American flags sponsored to honor heroes of all types from service members to individuals who have made an impact on someone’s life.

Speakers will include Radford Mayor David Horton, Radford VFW Commander Gary Harris, Grace Episcopal Church Rector William Yagel and Del. Jason Ballard. A 21-gun salute will be provided by the Dublin American Legion Post 58.

The Field of Honor is composed of flags sponsored by members of the community, with the

proceeds benefiting 14 organizations. It will be on display through July 4.