Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Sports:

ACC presidents endorse ‘success initiative’ that will alter league’s revenue shares. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Politics:

Former Virginia elections commissioner Chris Piper named new head of VPAP. — Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin: ‘I’m going to continue to focus on Virginia’ — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Economy:

Roanoke’s public housing authority plans first new major development in decades. — Roanoke Rambler.

Health care:

Holston Medical Group to open urgent care facility in Abingdon next year. — WCYB-TV.

Weather:

