Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week.

Now: Moss Arts Center announces 2023-24 season performances; subscriptions on sale

The Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg has announced its 2023-24 season, marking its 10th anniversary. Subscriptions for the full season are on sale now; individual event tickets will be available Aug. 3.

Sept. 22: Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola

Sept. 26: “The Book of Life”

Oct. 1: Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea

Oct. 7: Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily, “Love in Exile”

Oct. 9: Winona LaDuke, “The Next Energy Economy”

Oct. 12: Garage Dance Ensemble, “Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer”

Oct. 19: Vox Luminis, Lionel Meunier, artistic director

Oct. 27: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Nov. 3: Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni and Nnenna Freelon, “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni”

Nov. 8 and 9: Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre, “MEDEA on Media”

Nov. 16: Invoke

Nov. 30: Deantoni Parks

Dec. 2: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, “Holiday Pops Spectacular”

Dec. 17: Blacksburg Master Chorale, “Messiah”

Jan. 23: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Jan. 31: Cirque Mechanics, “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus”

Feb. 24: Mark Morris Dance Group, “The Look of Love”

Feb. 27: “An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert”

March 15: Meshell Ndegeocello

March 20: Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and special guest Shodekeh

March 26: Las Cafeteras

April 4: Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

April 13: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

April 17: “Small Island, Big Song”

April 26: Bamberg Symphony, Jakub Hrůša, conductor, and Hélène Grimaud, piano

May 4: “An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.”

Subscriptions can be purchased online, at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, or by calling 540-231-5300.

May 12: Folk trio After Jack to play the Jettie in Clintwood

The all-female folk trio After Jack, which hails from Ferrum, will play at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood at 7 p.m. May 12 for the final performance of Pro-Art’s 46th season.

Tickets are $10 at the door, with children and students admitted free.

For more information and to make reservations visit proartva.org.

May 12 and beyond: Glencoe Mansion announces new art exhibit by Radford Photo Club

Glencoe Mansion in Radford will host an opening reception May 12 for a new art show featuring the works of the Radford Photo Club.

The reception, which will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., coincides with West End Weekend, a three-day festival centered around art, music and food. The festival continues May 13 and 14.

The exhibit runs through June 28 and features the work of 10 local photographers. For more information about the show, visit Glencoe Mansion on Facebook or at www.glencoemansion.org. Glencoe Mansion is free to visit and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 12 and beyond: Music series at Explore Park in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Explore Park and Twin Creeks Brewpub have partnered to present a new summer music series at Explore Park. The Tavern Stage Summer Music Series will take place the second Friday of each month from May to September at Explore Park’s new Tavern Stage.

The Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn will open from 6 to 10 p.m., with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. The music series will launch May 12 with Shoobies, a tropical island-style hits band with steel drum sounds in the style of Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band. The complete 2023 schedule and band listing is as follows:

May 12: Shoobies

June 9: Empty Bottles

July 14: Eric Wayne Band

Aug. 11: Solacoustix

Sept. 8: Christian Q & The Groove

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage options will be available at Twin Creeks Brewpub.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/TavernStage for music series updates.

May 13: Second Saturdays free at the Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museums

The Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museums will offer free admission to

visitors from seven counties and two cities on the second Saturday of every month beginning May 13.

The program covers Craig, Botetourt, Roanoke, Bedford, Montgomery, Franklin and Floyd counties, as well as the cities of Roanoke and Salem. It continues through October 2023.

The museums’ Local Days is part of a larger initiative to provide greater access to the Roanoke region’s history, art and material cultures. In addition to free admission, free in-museum activity packets will be available for youngsters and families. Packets include art activities and a scavenger hunt.

Free dates, in addition to May 13, are June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. More information can be found at the museum’s website, www.roanokehistorymuseum.org.

May 13: Learn about First Responders in Prince Edward County

Piedmont Senior Resources will hold a First Responders fundraising event at Prince Edward County Middle School on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will offer the opportunity to learn more about local first responders. The Dillwyn Fire Department, Prince Edward County Fire Department, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and Amelia County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of their vehicles.

This fundraising event will help Piedmont Senior Resources provide programs and services for senior citizens in Prince Edward and six other neighboring counties. Last year PSR delivered more than 85,000 meals, logged 16,000 homemaker hours and provided transportation to 465 medical appointments.

“The number of clients has nearly doubled in recent years, while the funding has remained unchanged,” Renata Bruszewska Sharnick, PSR’s director of programs, said in a statement.

Sponsorship opportunities can be found on https://www.psraaa.org/.

May 13-14: Compton & Newberry, Jerry Douglas at Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store will welcome Compton & Newberry and the Jerry Douglas Band to the stage this weekend.

Compton & Newberry, who play traditional and new American music, will play at 7 p.m. May 13 ($20 general admission, $25 reserved seats). Dobro master Jerry Douglas and his band take the stage at 7:30 p.m. May 14. ($48 general admission, $55 reserved seats).

For a full list of shows at the Floyd Country Store, including lineups for Tuesday Tunes, Honky Tonk Thursdays and the Friday Night Jamboree, visit www.floydcountrystore.com.