Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Bristol asks President Biden for help regarding landfill. — WCYB-TV.

Lynchburg City Council proposes a youth curfew after recent violence. — WDBJ-TV.

Youngkin: I want to work with Wilder on DEI. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Education:

Virginia student homelessness numbers near pre-pandemic levels. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Altria settles most JUUL-related cases for $235 million. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Culture:

Roanoke’s iconic neon star may need to be demolished, replaced, city records state. — Roanoke Rambler.

Sports:

Buggs Island Lake wins praise of bass anglers. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Lynchburg Airbnb host goes viral after guest steals and replaces artwork. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

