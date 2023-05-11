Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Politics:
Bristol asks President Biden for help regarding landfill. — WCYB-TV.
Lynchburg City Council proposes a youth curfew after recent violence. — WDBJ-TV.
Youngkin: I want to work with Wilder on DEI. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Education:
Virginia student homelessness numbers near pre-pandemic levels. — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Altria settles most JUUL-related cases for $235 million. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Culture:
Roanoke’s iconic neon star may need to be demolished, replaced, city records state. — Roanoke Rambler.
Sports:
Buggs Island Lake wins praise of bass anglers. — Mecklenburg Sun.
Lynchburg Airbnb host goes viral after guest steals and replaces artwork. — WSET-TV.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.