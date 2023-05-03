Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Darrell Scott returns to the Harvester

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott will return to the Harvester Performance Center in Franklin County in June.

Scott, whose most recent project was “Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams,” will perform in Rocky Mount at 8 p.m. June 4. Tickets start at $37 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Scott recently toured with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band and produced albums for Malcolm Holcomb and Guy Clark. He was named “songwriter of the year” for both ASCAP and NSAI.

He continues to lead songwriting workshops and is busy writing, producing and performing.

* * *

Blue Ridge Music Center opens Thursday

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, will begin welcoming visitors for the season on May 4, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until May 20. Beginning May 25, it will be open daily.

The Midday Mountain Music session will begin on May 4. These free presentations featuring local musicians sharing tales and tunes are offered on the covered breezeway from noon to 4 p.m. every day the Music Center is open.

Midday Mountain Music schedule:

Mondays: The Buck Mountaineers

Tuesdays: First of Tuesday of the month – Corbin Hayslett & Friends; second Tuesday – Jackson Cunningham & Friends; third Tuesday – Cedar Ridge; fourth Tuesday – Jackson Cunningham & Friends

Wednesdays: Bill and Maggie Anderson

Thursdays: Scott Freeman and Willard Gayheart

Fridays: Open Jam with Lynn Wolf and Jim Purcell

Saturdays: First Saturday of the month – Cedar Ridge; second Saturday – Blue Ridge Ramblers; third Saturday – Sugarloaf Mountain Band; fourth Saturday – guest artists

Sundays: Fisher Peak Timber Rattlers

The Roots of American Music Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the visitor center is open. This year, the Music Center was ranked No. 4 in a list of the Top 10 free museums in the country by USA Today readers.

* * *

Roanoke County to open Catawba Center playground

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism will open a new playground at the Catawba Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. May 4.

Roanoke County used capital maintenance project funds allocated by the board of supervisors to complete the park’s new playground.

Roanoke County will also celebrate opening day of the Catawba Valley Farmers Market, which begins the 14th season of operation.

The event will take place at the Catawba Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road.

* * *

Carilion Clinic one of 79 sites participating in national study

The U.S. Department of Defense launched a study now led by researchers at the University of Florida assessing the potential for more effective treatments for women with ischemia, a condition in which blood flow (and thus oxygen) is restricted or reduced in a part of the body. The trial, called WARRIOR, is the only one of its kind in the world.

Carilion is one of 79 study locations and the top enroller in Virginia.

Researchers are investigating treatments for symptoms linked to ischemia, like shortness of breath and elevated heart rate. Women are typically told their symptoms are stress-related without being given options to alleviate discomfort. This study aims to assess the benefit of certain cholesterol medications to properly treat symptoms.

Nationwide, teams have enrolled 2,315 participants since 2018 and hope to enroll a total of 4,422.

Local women diagnosed with ischemia can connect with Carilion Cardiology clinical research coordinator Jordan Hughes to screen for eligibility (bjhughes@carilionclinic.org).

Disclosure: Carilion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy. You can be a donor, too.

* * *

Carilion expands services in Rockbridge County

Carilion Clinic has expanded orthopedic services in Rockbridge County. Orthopedic experts are now available at Carilion’s Raphine practice at 735 Steeles Fort Road.

Two physicians will rotate at the facility: Dr. Gregory Hardigree and Dr. George Godette.

Disclosure: Carilion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy. You can be a donor, too.

* * *

Memorial Day events scheduled at state veterans cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has scheduled four ceremonies on Memorial Day, May 29.

In Richmond, the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere St.

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at Virginia’s three states veterans cemeteries. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

In Amelia at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Col. Bobby Arnold (U.S. Army, retired). The cemetery is at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House.

In Dublin at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The speaker will be former Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, Rodney McKinley (US Air Force, retired). The cemetery address is 5550 Bagging Mill Road, Dublin.

In Suffolk at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Maj. Gen. Jerry Prochaska, U.S. Army, deputy director for the Joint Force Development and Design Center, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk. The address of the cemetery is 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk.

Prior to each cemetery ceremony, volunteers will place American flags on all gravesites. For the latest information on all of these ceremonies, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.