Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia:

Politics:

Commanders sale could revive Virginia General Assembly interest in stadium relocation. — Virginia Mercury.

Wilder: Youngkin should fire his diversity chief. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Economy:

Dominion sees rapid growth for electric vehicles in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Boston Speedway, Virginia International Raceway top agenda for Halifax supes. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.