Bristol's landfill. Courtesy of city of Bristol, Virginia.
Bristol's landfill. Courtesy of City of Bristol, Virginia.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia House advances bill to ban use of cyanide in metal mining. — Virginia Mercury.

House committee kills bill by Del. Tom Garrett to legalize some fireworks that currently aren’t. — WVTF-FM.

Parents, advocates renew push for paid family leave in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia lawmakers considering $46.5 million in tax breaks for filmmakers. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Car tax is well hated but widely needed by localities. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Bedford County board votes to commit $400K for site work at New London business park. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

NASA administrator tours BMX in Lynchburg. — WSET-TV.

Education:

Top leaders at Roanoke Catholic School are out. — WDBJ-TV.

Health care:

Health researchers ask Bristol residents to participate in air quality study related to landfill. — WVTF-FM.

Culture:

“We will not tolerate this ignorance”: Lynchburg NAACP holds town hall over racist flyers. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.