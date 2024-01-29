Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia House advances bill to ban use of cyanide in metal mining. — Virginia Mercury.

House committee kills bill by Del. Tom Garrett to legalize some fireworks that currently aren’t. — WVTF-FM.

Parents, advocates renew push for paid family leave in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia lawmakers considering $46.5 million in tax breaks for filmmakers. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Car tax is well hated but widely needed by localities. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Bedford County board votes to commit $400K for site work at New London business park. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

NASA administrator tours BMX in Lynchburg. — WSET-TV.

Education:

Top leaders at Roanoke Catholic School are out. — WDBJ-TV.

Health care:

Health researchers ask Bristol residents to participate in air quality study related to landfill. — WVTF-FM.

Culture:

“We will not tolerate this ignorance”: Lynchburg NAACP holds town hall over racist flyers. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

