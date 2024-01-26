Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Virginia Senate passes bill creating $500 fine for leaving handguns visible in vehicles. — Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Senate panel approves first batch of casino bills. — Virginia Mercury.
Former Del. Les Adams named general district court judge. — Chatham Star-Tribune.
Bill would let localities limit rent increases. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Sports:
Whit Babcock has made his mark in his 10 years as Virginia Tech athletic director. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Economy:
Highlands Community Bank welcomes new president. — The Recorder (paywall).
Weather:
