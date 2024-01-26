The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia Senate passes bill creating $500 fine for leaving handguns visible in vehicles. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia Senate panel approves first batch of casino bills. — Virginia Mercury.

Former Del. Les Adams named general district court judge. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Bill would let localities limit rent increases. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

Whit Babcock has made his mark in his 10 years as Virginia Tech athletic director. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

Highlands Community Bank welcomes new president. — The Recorder (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.