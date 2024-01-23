The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Legislation calls for free school meals for all Virginia students. — Virginia Mercury.

General Assembly to vote on SCC judges, but who they are remains a mystery. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

On proposed South Boston roundabout, many questions, but few answers. — The Gazette-Virginian (paywall).

Virginia Senate approves Suetterlein bill on independent candidates. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

One broadband project in Halifax County never got off the ground. — The Gazette-Virginian (paywall).

Weather:

