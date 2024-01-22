Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Bills offer a new kind of help for children in traumatic situations. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia Senate bill launches effort to build a casino in Tysons Corner. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Roanoke fintech startup KlariVis closes $11 million funding round. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Roanoke County school system sells Poage Farm. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.