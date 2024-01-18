Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia plays “catchup” on megasites; bill would speed up game. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia transportation board reverses vote on considering land use in funding decisions. — Virginia Mercury.

Sticker shock: Franklin County homes up 55% in value in reassessment. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

MetroFLX to offer Roanoke Valley bus services late night and Sunday. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Health care:

Anthem, Virginia Chamber partner on WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Education:

Roanoke city school buildings to go solar in first such project as county weighs similar bid. — Roanoke Rambler.

Weather:

