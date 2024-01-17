The Evans Spring area is the mostly undeveloped land across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall. This is the view looking south, toward downtown Roanoke, as seen from the Lick Run Greenway. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.
The Evans Spring area is the mostly undeveloped land across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall. This is the view looking south, toward downtown Roanoke, as seen from the Lick Run Greenway. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Roanoke interfaith environmental group latest to oppose developing Evans Spring. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Petersburg tries again for casino vote — this time with a powerful ally. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus building opening delayed. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.