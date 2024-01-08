Front door of the Roanoke Police Department.
The Roanoke Police Department. Photo by Megan Schnabel.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Crime and courts:

Roanoke homicides soared in 2023 as national figures declined. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Blacksburg officers to spend nights hunting deer. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Lynchburg NAACP to hold town hall after racist flyers distributed. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Elliston man acquitted of two Jan. 6 riot charges. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Hearing in Natural Bridge Zoo animal seizure case postponed; elephant in Florida. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Plan to welcome two pro sports teams to Virginia is “bad,” opposition group says. — Virginia Mercury.

NRA chief (and former Roanoker) Wayne LaPierre announces resignation. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Pulaski Town Council approves purchase of 155 acres from Jim Justice. — The Southwest Times.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter.