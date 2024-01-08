Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Crime and courts:

Roanoke homicides soared in 2023 as national figures declined. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Blacksburg officers to spend nights hunting deer. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Lynchburg NAACP to hold town hall after racist flyers distributed. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Elliston man acquitted of two Jan. 6 riot charges. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Hearing in Natural Bridge Zoo animal seizure case postponed; elephant in Florida. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Plan to welcome two pro sports teams to Virginia is “bad,” opposition group says. — Virginia Mercury.

NRA chief (and former Roanoker) Wayne LaPierre announces resignation. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Pulaski Town Council approves purchase of 155 acres from Jim Justice. — The Southwest Times.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.