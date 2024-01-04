Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt.

A stripe of counties in the middle of Cardinal News’ coverage area has been placed under a winter storm watch from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon, as a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected to cause travel problems and possibly scattered power outages.

Other than Grayson County for a narrow stripe of heavy snow on Feb. 12 last winter, this marks the first winter storm watch or warning issued by the National Weather Service for Southwest and Southside Virginia in almost two years.

Up to 2 inches of snow and sleet accumulation — less than 1 inch for most locations — followed by around two-tenths of ice accretion from freezing rain are expected in the winter storm watch area, which includes, from south to north, Carroll, Grayson, Patrick, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke, Bedford, Craig, Botetourt, Amherst, Alleghany and Rockbridge counties plus the cities of Galax, Roanoke, Salem, Lexington, Buena Vista and Covington. The stripe of counties connects to winter storm watches in northwest North Carolina, for wintry mix and ice, and to those covering northwest Virginia from Shenandoah National Park to the West Virginia state line, where more snow is expected than in our region.

Locations both east and west of the winter storm watch are also expected to see a wintry mix on Saturday morning, but in lesser amounts before changing to rain. Winter weather advisories may eventually be issued for many of those localities, while areas now under a winter storm watch will likely receive either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory as later forecasts refine the extent of the wintry precipitation event.

This chart depicts how four precipitation types occur. All four are expected in varying proportions across Southwest and Southside Virginia on Saturday. Courtesy of National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system tracking northeastward just south of our region will spread moisture into marginally cold air on Saturday morning, leading to a mix of precipitation. Most locations will start as snow, sleet or a mixture of the two, but as milder air moves in aloft, precipitation will change to freezing rain, remaining liquid through the atmosphere until freezing on objects at the surface. By late morning, many locations, especially east of the Blue Ridge and south of U.S. 460 (Roanoke to Lynchburg to Farmville), will change to rain as temperatures rise above freezing.

It is the ice portion of the storm that has pushed it to a winter storm watch, as ice accretion of ¼ inch is typically considered sufficient for a winter storm warning. The current forecast for near two-tenths of an inch of ice accretion is very close to this mark and may be increased in some areas under the winter storm watch. Ice accretion of ¼ inch is generally considered the point at which damage to tree limbs and the expectation of at least scattered power outages begin.

Ice accretion is often uneven based on terrain and small changes in localized temperature, so it is possible some areas could receive heavy ice while others warm above freezing sooner and see very little.

Many streets will retain warmth from a thus-far fairly mild winter, so widespread icing of roads may not develop, but there may be some colder higher-elevation areas, shaded valleys and particularly bridges and overpasses where ice develops more quickly on roadways.

A slightly colder atmosphere aloft than expected could lead to more widespread or longer lasting sleet and snow to begin precipitation, reducing ice hazards on trees and power lines but collecting somewhat faster on road surfaces, while slightly warmer conditions aloft and/or at the surface could lead to temperatures rising above freezing more quickly in some areas, reducing the ice threat.

Whatever falls Saturday will not last long as temperatures reach the 40s to lower 50s by Sunday afternoon. Additional wintry precipitation is possible early Tuesday before warmth surges in to change all precipitation to rain, which could become quite heavy by Tuesday afternoon as the next storm system approaches.

Journalist Kevin Myatt has been writing about weather for 20 years. His weekly column, appearing on Wednesdays, is sponsored by Oakey’s, a family-run, locally owned funeral home with locations throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Poor Mountain, rising to nearly 4,000 feet in elevation along the Roanoke-Montgomery county line, was dusted by light snow with a weak storm system moving through the region late Wednesday and early Thursday. Photo by Kevin Myatt.