Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Future unclear for New Leaf Solar in Prince Edward County. — The Farmville Herald.

Politics:

Virginia activists try again to bar Trump from state’s primary ballot. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Gun violence prevention funding discussion reheats at joint Roanoke meeting. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Roanoke Vice Mayor Cobb files to run for mayor. — Roanoke Rambler.

Culture:

Dr. Walter Claytor, of Roanoke’s Claytor Memorial Clinic, dead at 98. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.