A Warren, Michigan-based transportation and logistics company will invest $50 million to open a new facility in Botetourt County, creating 45 new jobs.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) will spend the next year upgrading the 254,000-square-foot former Southern States building on U.S. 11 in Cloverdale and is expected to commence operations in 2025.

“Our expansion in the Roanoke region represents an exciting phase for Universal’s heavy truck division as we fortify our commitment to delivering top-tier services within the logistics and transportation sectors,” Universal CEO Tim Phillips said in a news release from the company.

Universal is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide custom transportation and logistics solutions, such as third-party assembly and warehousing, throughout the U.S., Canada, Colombia and Mexico.

“The move marks a strategic initiative for Universal’s heavy truck division, a key player in providing third-party assembly, sequencing, and other value-added services within the logistics sector,” according to the company news release.

According to its website, such services are part of the company’s ability to “deliver the proper parts to the manufacturing line at the right time and in the correct sequence, or combine component parts into finished-goods or sub-assemblies.”

The new Botetourt County facility “aims to further bolster Universal’s heavy truck capabilities in servicing Class 8 truck assembly operations,” the company said. Class 8 trucks are large vehicles such as 18-wheel tractor-trailers.

Universal worked with Botetourt County, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on the project. No state or local incentives are involved, but the company will receive local assistance in finding employees.

Besides the initial investment, the Roanoke Regional Partnership, a regional economic development organization, projects that the company’s expansion to Botetourt will have an annual economic impact of $43 million in the Roanoke area, adding another 83 indirect and induced jobs.

“The expansion of Universal demonstrates the region’s competitiveness in automotive manufacturing,” John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said in a news release. “The Roanoke Region is truly a center of excellence when it comes to automotive and heavy truck manufacturing with a strong portfolio of products and components.”

Amy White, vice chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release from the partnership that the announcement “is enhancing Botetourt in every direction.”

“We are extremely excited this project is locating to Botetourt County in a space that had been previously used for a warehouse operation,” White said. “Universal will upgrade the use of the facility to manufacturing and will allow the talent of our community to excel.”