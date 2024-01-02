Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Culture:

National Park Service designates Bedford County as World War II Heritage City. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Mill Mountain Discovery Center transitioning to general recreation. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement on lack of communication after canceled 2023 events. — WSET-TV.

Health care:

Rising syphilis cases in Virginia spur new testing recommendations. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Black Lung Trust Fund billions in debt with more debt to come. — Kingsport Times News (paywall).

Environment:

After nearly a century, College Lake Dam to come down in 2024. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

