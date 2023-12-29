Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Virginia House Education chair Rasoul talks priorities for 2024 session. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Black lung claims: The long, complicated road to benefits. — Kingsport Times News (paywall).
Economy:
5 Pillar Meats to build processing facility in Prince Edward County. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).
Gaming proponents size up the odds of a Northern Virginia casino. — Associated Press.
Culture:
Crews prep future site of FloydFest in Check. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Health care:
VDH officials announce first pediatric influenza death of 2023-24 flu season. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Weather:
