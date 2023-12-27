Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

South Boston names interim police chief following ouster of previous chief. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian and South Boston News & Record.

Education:

Gov. Youngkin to halt academic recovery program because federal funding has run out. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall)

Environment:

Bald eagle found with gunshot wound in Wythe County, later dies. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Tazewell to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop. — WVVA-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.