Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Confederate statue at Arlington comes down after legal battle. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Southwest Virginia residents, lawmakers seek new rules for Christmas tree farms. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Young fired from job as South Boston chief of police. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Environment:

“Forever chemical” that polluted the Roanoke River not found in private wells. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

New Amtrak stop in Christiansburg still awaiting final location choice. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.