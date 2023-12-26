The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Courtesy of the cemetery.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Confederate statue at Arlington comes down after legal battle. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Southwest Virginia residents, lawmakers seek new rules for Christmas tree farms. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Young fired from job as South Boston chief of police. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Environment:

“Forever chemical” that polluted the Roanoke River not found in private wells. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Economy:

New Amtrak stop in Christiansburg still awaiting final location choice. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

