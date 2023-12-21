Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Charlotte County supervisors want to ban Sunday hunting in state forest. — The Charlotte Gazette (paywall).

Decades after urban renewal razed Black neighborhoods, Roanoke prepares to apologize. — Roanoke Rambler.

Roanoke folds climate change action into city master plan. — Roanoke Rambler.

Economy:

What does the new Buckingham County solar policy look like? — The Farmville Herald.

Crime and courts:

Undercover agent reveals alleged cruelty at Natural Bridge Zoo, details about tiger’s slow death. — WSET-TV.

Suspect in killing of beloved Hollywood Cemetery buck is identified. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

