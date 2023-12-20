Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics and government:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin exploring repeal of “hated” car tax. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. (paywall).
Danville names new police chief. — Danville Register & Bee. (paywall) and Chatham Star-Tribune.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, talks teacher shortage. — WCYB-TV.
Environment:
Mountain Valley Pipeline gets federal approval for future rates and construction plans. — The Roanoke Times. (paywall).
Culture:
Farmville Boy Scout troop shuts down, not enough scouts. — The Farmville Herald.
Sports:
Liberty University players talk about their upcoming appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. — WSET-TV.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.