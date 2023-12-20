Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics and government:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin exploring repeal of “hated” car tax. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. (paywall).

Danville names new police chief. — Danville Register & Bee. (paywall) and Chatham Star-Tribune.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, talks teacher shortage. — WCYB-TV.

Environment:

Mountain Valley Pipeline gets federal approval for future rates and construction plans. — The Roanoke Times. (paywall).

Culture:

Farmville Boy Scout troop shuts down, not enough scouts. — The Farmville Herald.

Sports:

Liberty University players talk about their upcoming appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

