The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Courtesy of the cemetery.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Confederate Memorial at Arlington will be removed despite GOP opposition. — The Washington Post (paywall). [In September, Cardinal’s Lisa Rowan wrote that the board of the Virginia Military Institute voted to accept the monument.]

A Virginia county considered 19th century approach to abortion restrictions. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall). [Read more in Cardinal News: The city of Bristol was among the first localities in the state to try to use local ordinances to limit abortion access.]

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to enforce gambling laws. — The Charlotte Gazette (paywall).

Five to be on GOP presidential primary ballot in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Public safety:

State to close 4 prisons, citing safety and staffing shortages. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Data shows staffing vacancies affecting Lynchburg Police Department officer retention. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Education:

Union: Virginia Tech should do more to ensure contractors, subs play by wage rules. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

