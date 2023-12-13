Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Rep. Bob Good tapped to serve as next chair of House Freedom Caucus. — Axios.

Youngkin: Budget to include more funds to fight antisemitism. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Dominion regulator recommends rejection of utility’s long-term plan. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Franklin County School Board approves new policy to review challenged books. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

