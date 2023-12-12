Legendary musician Emmylou Harris will take the stage at next year’s Rooster Walk 14 Music and Arts Festival.

Over her decades-long career, Harris has won national acclaim with autobiographical songs that depict the Southern experience, with a catalog that includes songs like “Darlin’ Kate” and “Big Black Dog.” To date, she is the recipient of 13 Grammy awards, including a 2018 Lifetime Grammy Achievement Award, and she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The festival runs May 23-26, and Harris will perform May 25, according to a news release from festival organizers. This will be her first time performing at the annual music festival held near Martinsville at Pop’s Farm.

The inaugural Rooster Walk was held in 2009. The festival’s purpose was to honor Edwin “Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank, friends of the festival organizers, who died in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

Originally planned as a send-off, the festival grew into a major regional festival, attracting musicians from all over the county.

Other performers announced this week for the 2024 festival include Cory Wong, Couch, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Arkansauce, Sneezy, Sticks N Thorns, Travis Book & Friends, The Jared Stout Band, TC Carter Band, Lua Flora, Big Fat Gap, Jules & The Agreeables, DJ What, Magician Hunter Rhodes and Pirates of the Piedmont.

In October, festival organizers announced the first set of musical performances, which include Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, TAUK Moore, Dogs in a Pile, Yarn, The Mountain Grass Unit, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sol Driven Train, J & The Causeways, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Clay Street Unit, and Mighty Joshua.

The next set of performers is scheduled to be announced in February.

Tickets are on sale now.