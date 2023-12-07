Mountain Valley Pipeline-related construction on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County in early December. Photo by Megan Schnabel.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

U.S. Supreme Court denies request to slow work on Mountain Valley Pipeline. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Boydton to go without bank after 150 years. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Roanoke bus system to launch on-demand Sunday, late-night service in “microtransit” pilot. — Roanoke Rambler.

Halifax County Fairgrounds eyed for development. — The Gazette-Virginian.

Politics:

Virginia local governments will now have to plan for water supply regionally. — Virginia Mercury.

Culture:

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts returns ancient art works deemed to be stolen. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Courts:

“Animal law unit” investigation underway at Natural Bridge Zoo, AG official says. — WSET-TV, WSLS-TV.

$20 million lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

