Economy:
U.S. Supreme Court denies request to slow work on Mountain Valley Pipeline. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Boydton to go without bank after 150 years. — Mecklenburg Sun.
Roanoke bus system to launch on-demand Sunday, late-night service in “microtransit” pilot. — Roanoke Rambler.
Halifax County Fairgrounds eyed for development. — The Gazette-Virginian.
Politics:
Virginia local governments will now have to plan for water supply regionally. — Virginia Mercury.
Culture:
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts returns ancient art works deemed to be stolen. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Courts:
“Animal law unit” investigation underway at Natural Bridge Zoo, AG official says. — WSET-TV, WSLS-TV.
$20 million lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener. — WDBJ-TV.
Weather:
