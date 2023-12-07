Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

U.S. Supreme Court denies request to slow work on Mountain Valley Pipeline. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Boydton to go without bank after 150 years. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Roanoke bus system to launch on-demand Sunday, late-night service in “microtransit” pilot. — Roanoke Rambler.

Halifax County Fairgrounds eyed for development. — The Gazette-Virginian.

Politics:

Virginia local governments will now have to plan for water supply regionally. — Virginia Mercury.

Culture:

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts returns ancient art works deemed to be stolen. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Courts:

“Animal law unit” investigation underway at Natural Bridge Zoo, AG official says. — WSET-TV, WSLS-TV.

$20 million lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

