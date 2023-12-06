Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Virginia losing rail and public transit leader at key time. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Lack of a solar policy in Buckingham raises confusion. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

City of Roanoke creates $2 million housing fund with pandemic relief money. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Black leaders in Virginia Senate endorse Stoney for governor. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Lynchburg City Council votes to extend curfew for people under 18. — WSLS-TV.

Public safety:

Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission members resign, two cite issues. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Bristol Public Schools awarded $500K grant for security tech upgrade. — WCYB-TV.

Weather:

