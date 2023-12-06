An Amtrak train at an outdoor station.
An Amtrak train in Roanoke. Courtesy of Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Virginia losing rail and public transit leader at key time. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Lack of a solar policy in Buckingham raises confusion. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

City of Roanoke creates $2 million housing fund with pandemic relief money. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Black leaders in Virginia Senate endorse Stoney for governor. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Lynchburg City Council votes to extend curfew for people under 18. — WSLS-TV.

Public safety:

Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission members resign, two cite issues. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Bristol Public Schools awarded $500K grant for security tech upgrade. — WCYB-TV.

Weather:

