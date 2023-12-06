Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah County, the outgoing speaker of the House of Delegates, on Wednesday named Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, the deputy republican minority leader for the 2023-24 General Assembly.

O’Quinn, who was first elected to the legislature in 2011, is the current deputy majority leader. But after Democrats won back the majority in the House last month, Republicans are set to lose their leadership positions in the chamber. O’Quinn is a member of the Commerce and Energy, Privileges and Elections and Rules committees.

“It’s more critical than ever that Southwest Virginia continues to have a strong voice as part of our leadership team,” Gilbert, who was elected House minority leader by his caucus after fending off a challenge from Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott County, for the party’s top job just days after the election, said in a statement.

“Israel O’Quinn has proven himself time and time again to be an able leader in not only his community, but also in our Republican caucus and on the floor of the House. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our Republican team as we continue the fight for common-sense solutions to improve the lives of every Virginian,” Gilbert said.

O’Quinn said in a statement that he was honored to once again have been appointed to serve on the House Republican leadership team.

“Working with Leader Todd Gilbert, Chair Amanda Batten, and Whip Michael Webert, we will promote policies that will make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family and we will also oppose legislative overreach. I’m proud to represent Southwest Virginia and believe every part of our commonwealth should have a seat at the table,” O’Quinn said.