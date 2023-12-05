Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Health care:
Supreme Court appears torn during Purdue opioid settlement arguments. — The Washington Post (paywall).
Environment:
Virginia water board approves new sediment limits in five counties over aquatic life impacts. — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Publix buys Roanoke County land for grocery store. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Politics:
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declares candidacy for governor. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Education:
Reported final pro-Palestinian cause rally of the year held at Virginia Tech. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Sports:
Former Bristol Tigers skipper Jim Leyland gets Hall call. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx